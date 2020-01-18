Air India flight to Dubai delayed due to runway repair at Indore airport
An Air India flight to Dubai was delayed due to runway repair work at Indore airport on Saturday, airline chief Ashwani Lohani said.
The flight was scheduled to depart at 3.40 pm from Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport in Indore.
"Due to runway repair work at Indore airport, the Indore-Dubai flight is getting affected. Air India in consultation with Airports Authority of India is taking necessary steps to ensure the continuance of this flight," said Lohani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashwani Lohani
- Air India
- Indore airport
- Dubai
- Indore
- Airports Authority of India
ALSO READ
ED questions Chidambaram in Air India purchase probe
Passengers manhandled Air India crew on Delhi-Mumbai flight on Thursday and threatened to break cockpit door, claims official.
'Rumours' of Air India's shutdown are baseless: CMD
DGCA asks Air India to take action against unruly passengers onboard Delhi-Mumbai flight on Jan 2
Rumours on Air India shutting down baseless, will continue to fly, expand, says CMD