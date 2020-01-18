Left Menu
ILFS arm reaches pact with NHAI for Rs 252 cr settlement

Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

IL&FS Transportation on Saturday said one of its subsidiaries has reached a pact with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for receiving Rs 252 crore claim.

"Jorabat Shillong Expressway Limited, a subsidiary of the Company has today entered into a Settlement Agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for receiving a claim amount of Rs. 252.15 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The settlement was reached pursuant to the discussions held through the Conciliation Committee of Independent Experts appointed by NHAI, it said.

