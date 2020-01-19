Left Menu
Passenger vehicle exports rise 6 pc in April-Dec; Hyundai, Ford lead the pack

  Updated: 19-01-2020 12:44 IST
Passenger vehicle (PV) exports from India increased by 5.89 percent in the first nine months of the current fiscal, with Hyundai Motor leading the segment with dispatches of around 1.45 lakh units, as per the latest data by SIAM. PV exports stood at 5,40,384 units in the April-December period of the current fiscal as compared with 5,10,305 units in the same period of 2018-19.

Car shipments saw 4.44 percent growth at 4,04,552 units, while utility vehicle exports saw a rise of 11.14 percent at 1,33,511 units during the April-December period, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers' data showed. However, vans witnessed a 17.4 percent decline in exports at 2,321 units during the period under review as compared with 2,810 units in the same period last fiscal.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) led the segment, followed by Ford India and Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) at the second and third positions, respectively. The South Korean automaker exported 1,44,982 units to overseas markets during the period under review, up 15.17 percent over the same period last fiscal.

The company exports vehicles to over 90 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific. "With cumulative sales of 1,44,982 units and a market share of 26.8 percent from April-December, Hyundai has once again maintained its leadership position in the exports market with its super performer brands," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO S S Kim said.

The company will continue this positive momentum in 2020 with more world-class products adding meaningful moments for global customers, he added. Ford India's foreign dispatches stood at 1,06,084 units during the April-December period, down 12.57 percent from a year-ago period. On the other hand, domestic car market leader MSI exported 75,948 units across global markets, down 1.7 percent from same period last year.

Nissan Motor India shipped out 60,739 units during the period, up 39.97 percent from same period last fiscal. Similarly, General Motors India, which has ceased selling vehicles in the domestic market, shipped out 54,863 units during the period. Volkswagen India exported 47,021 units in April-December period, followed by Kia Motors India which dispatched 12,496 units. Renault India shipped out 12,096 units during the period.

Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra exported 10,017 units, while Toyota Kirloskar Motor dispatched 8,422 units during the period. Honda Cars India exported 3,316 units to global markets.

Other notable exporting companies during the period included FCA India and Tata Motors with 2,391 and 1,842 units, respectively.

