Top corporate executives take part in Mumbai marathon

Top corporate executives took part in the financial capital's flagship Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday, in what has become a yearly ritual. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Anil Ambani of the embattled Reliance Group, JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal and his son Parth Jindal were amongst those who ran distances at the marathon, officials said.

A large section of corporate executives preferred the shorter 21.095-km half marathon, with the Jindal father-son duo, Chandrasekaran and others opting for it. Indiabulls Housing Finance VC and MD Gagan Banga, arguably the fastest c-suite executive who runs the full marathon every year, also preferred the half marathon and completed with an aggressive timing of 1 hour and 42 minutes.

"Running has always been therapeutic for me. Over years I've shifted focus from trying to set personal records each time to personal victories. I want to get out there and just enjoy my run. Today's run was one such run," he said in a statement. The 60-year-old Sajjan Jindal termed the run as a great way to start the new year and added that the JSW Group always focuses on strong fitness routines for employees.

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank's top management, including head of consumer banking Shanti Ekambaram and head of corporate lending K V S Manian, also ran in the 10 km category. Group arm Kotak Trusteeship Services Executive Director Gautami Gavankar said she notched up a personal best in the half marathon category in Sunday's run, and expressed happiness about being able to raise money for various causes through the run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.