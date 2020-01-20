Pakistan approves import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat to meet flour shortage

Pakistan on Monday approved the import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat to relieve a flour supply shortage, which has created a crisis for the embattled government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Flour and bread prices have shot up during the last week as flour disappeared from shops and wholesale markets. People have queued up outside flour mills in some parts of the country.

The finance ministry said in a statement that the import decision had been made by the Economic Coordination Council, with the first wheat shipment expected to arrive by Feb. 15.

