Chillzee KiMo Announces Tamil - English Novel Writing Contest for Aspiring Writers in English & Tamil

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)

• Winners will get their novel published in the online platform and can win Rs. 1,00,000 cash prizes too

Chillzee KiMo - The online digital publishing platform invites enthusiastic writers to submit their novels for Tamil & English Novel (TEN) writing contest 2020. Chillzee KiMo is awarding Rs. 50,000 to the winner, Rs. 20,000 to the runner-up and a Rs. 10,000 for the second runner-up of the contest. There is also a special Rs. 20,000 prize to the best debut writer.

To enter the contest, each participant should register in Chillzee KiMo website and submit a novel with a minimum of 30,000 words. The story can be in any genre.

"We are honored to announce this contest, which provides a great opportunity for writers to write quality and entertaining stories. When we have quality stories, we can ignite the reading habits of our young generation. Quality writers and excellent readers help to build a better and powerful world," says Writer Bindu Vinod, the Founder of Chillzee KiMo.

The registration process is already open and concludes on 31st May 2020. The contest winners will be announced no later than 31st July 2020 on the Chillzee KiMo website.

Details of the contest can be found on the Chillzee KiMo website. www.kimo.chillzee.in/chillzee-kimo-tamil-english-novel-writing-contest-2019-01

For more information, please visit www.kimo.chillzee.in.

About Chillzee KiMo

Chillzee KiMo is a digital publishing platform of the popular online magazine Chillzee.in (www.chillzee.in). Since 2009, Chillzee.in has been entertaining readers with daily updated stories, jokes and news. Chillzee KiMo was created by Tamil writer Bindu Vinod and her husband Vinod Das. This online platform continues to deliver a low cost, high quality digital reading service.

