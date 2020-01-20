Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paras Hospitals, Gurugram Performs Complex 11cm Tumour Surgery on 45-year-old Woman

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurugram
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 14:23 IST
Paras Hospitals, Gurugram Performs Complex 11cm Tumour Surgery on 45-year-old Woman

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

• The patient had immense pain in the right side of abdomen

• She was refused surgery in many hospitals she visited before she came to Paras • These type of tumours are very resistant to chemotherapy and radiotherapy, her only chances of survival was surgery

• Surgical management of such cancers require advance facilities • Patient is now recovering after the six hour-long surgery

• The team who performed the surgery includes Dr. Anurag Khaitan Chief of Urology, Dr. Sumit Sharma, Senior consultant Urology, Dr. Kaushal Yadav, Senior consultant Surgical Oncology, Dr. Himanshu Verma, Senior Consultant Vascular Surgery

Paras Hospitals, Gurugram, known for performing multitude of advanced oncology procedure, has become one of the rare hospitals in Delhi & NCR to successfully perform a complex tumour surgery on a 45-year-old patient, Ms. Sandhya, from Gurgaon had pain in right side of abdomen due to the presence of an 11 cm tumour arising from inferior venacava (a large vessel taking blood from the lower half of body), involving aorta (the main vessel supplying blood to the whole body) and right kidney. Leiomyosarcoma is the primary malignant tumor and affects the inferior venacava (IVC), and it originates from the parietal muscle cells of the vessel. Approximately 74% of leiomyosarcomas of the IVC affect women between 40 and 60 years of age (15). Surgical management of such cancers require advance facilities and in Paras Hospital a team of oncologist, urologist, oncosurgeon and vascular surgeons have come to the patient's rescue.

Chief Of Urology, Dr Anurag Khaitan, who has led the team, said, "This is one of the very rare tumours. As the location was in the very difficult area and surgery was very complex, she was refused surgery in many hospitals she visited. Then she approached the department of Urology Paras Hospital. We did advanced testing with PET Scan and CT guided Biopsy. It showed a high grade sarcoma. As these types of tumours are very resistant to chemotherapy and radiotherapy, her only chance of survival was surgery. We did the surgery, which went for six hours and we could remove the tumour completely. Patient tolerated surgery very well and is now recovering."

As the tumour was spread in the complex area of stomach, the hospital formed a team of five doctors including Dr Sumit Sharma, Senior Consultant, Urology, Dr Kaushal Yadav, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Dr Himansu Sharma, Senior Consultant, Vascular Surgery and Dr D K Sharma, who was the anaesthetist, along with Dr Khaitan.

"Since the tumour was attached with inferior venacava and aorta, we thought initially that we might have to remove these blood veins as well while performing the surgery. If we remove them, then we have to put some veins there. With the help of all the surgeons, we successfully took out the 11 cm tumour," said Dr Sumit Sharma, Senior Consultant, Urology, Paras Hospital.

About Paras Healthcare

Paras Healthcare was founded in 2006. The key specialties that are mainly focused in all units are - cancer care, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics & joint replacement, urology, nephrology, kidney transplant, cardiology, cardiac sciences, gastroenterology & GI surgery, general & lap surgery along with plastic surgery to list a few. Approximately each unit has at least 30 specialties and super specialties. For more information, visit https://www.parashospitals.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/535431/Paras_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Pakistan to import 300,000 tonnes of wheat to meet flour crises

Pakistan on Monday approved the import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat to relieve a shortage of flour supplies that has created a crisis for the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Prices of flour and bread shot up last week as the ingredien...

Rajeev Thakur, Shantanu appointed as joint secretaries in Department of Military Affairs

IAS officers Rajeev Singh Thakur and Shantanu were appointed as joint secretaries in the newly-created Department of Military Affairs under Chief of Defence Staff here on Monday.The Department of Military Affairs is headed by the Chief of D...

Nearly 80 'highly dangerous' inmates escape Paraguay prison

Nearly 80 prisoners, many of them members of a Brazilian drug- and the arms-trafficking gang and described as highly dangerous, have escaped from a Paraguayan prison near the border, police said. The escapees, Brazilians, and Paraguayans ma...

Cricket-England win third test by innings and 53 runs

England won the third test on Monday, wrapping up South Africas tail on the morning of the last day at St Georges Park to go 2-1 up in the series after a dominant innings and 53-run victory. England needed four wickets to complete an emphat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020