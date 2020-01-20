Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI):
Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI): Groundnut Kernels Rdy(80 Kg) Rs 5600.00/5700 Groundnut Oil Rdy (10 Kg) Rs 1280.00 Groundnut Cake Rdy (70 Kg) Rs 2550.00 Gingelly Oil (10 Kg) Rs 2200.00 Castor Oil (15 KG) Rs 1950.00 Coconut Oil (15 kg) Rs 2550.00/2903.00 Vanaspati (15 kg) Rs 1300.00/1500.00 Palm Oil (10 kg) Rs 900.00 PTI RBSRBS RBS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chennai
- Kg
- Gingelly Oil
- Castor Oil
- Palm Oil
- Coconut Oil