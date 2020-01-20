TCS shares fall over 2 pc at close of trade after Q3 earnings

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday fell over 2 per cent after the company reported a muted growth in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2019. The scrip declined 2.16 per cent to close at Rs 2,170.25 on the BSE. During the day, it fell 2.76 per cent to Rs 2,156.70.

On the NSE, it went lower by 2 per cent to close at Rs 2,174. In traded volume terms, 2.14 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 58 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The country's largest software services major, after market hours on Friday, reported a muted 0.2 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,118 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019. This is against a net profit of Rs 8,105 crore in the year-ago period, TCS said in a BSE filing.

Revenue of the firm grew 6.7 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 39,854 crore from Rs 37,338 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, it added.

