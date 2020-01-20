Genesis Global School Appoints Mr. David Brazeau as School Director

NOIDA, India, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Global School, a premier day-cum-residential school, is pleased to announce the joining of noted Educator Mr. David Brazeau as School Director. The School offering both International and National curriculum choices has been ranked #1 in Noida, #2 in Delhi NCR and #3 in India in the International Day-cum-Boarding School category, by Education World India School Rankings, 2019. The School pledges to give each of its scholars a multicultural education rooted in universal values, with emphasis on personal excellence.

Mr. Brazeau has over 30 years of experience working in the education sector and has proven expertise in leading International schools across the world. He is passionate about developing young people to enable them to take their place in the world and has extensive expertise in boarding schools, leadership and co-curricular development.

Known for his devotion and commitment to create high-quality educational standards that develop the potential in each child, his previous experiences include Qatar Canadian School, Canadian International School of Egypt, Pickering College, Chelmsford Valley District Composite School, Ontario, and Banff Community High School, Alberta among many other such noteworthy associations.

On his joining Mr. Brazeau, said, "It is with excitement and anticipation that I join the Genesis Global School team. My interactions with the proprietor, staff, students and parents to date have been welcoming and supportive. I very much look forward to working with the school as it embarks on a journey of ongoing and purposeful school improvement."

About - Genesis Global School (GGS)

Genesis Global School (GGS) - Noida, is a premier day-cum-residential school in proximity to Delhi. It provides a state-of-the-art 30 acre lush green campus and facilities that help nurture the future leaders of the country. The school offers an international platform to its students that blends technology, modern pedagogy, culture & innovation.

The School offers both International (IB) and National curriculum (CBSE) choices. The UN's SDG's 2030 has been embedded into the curriculum of the school. It is also a CIS Member. The school is a Global Member of Round Square and has international collaborations with Clifton College, Bristol, UK, Middlesex University, U.K. & Gredos San Diego, Madrid, Spain for sharing of best practices. https://www.genesisglobalschool.edu.in/

Genesis provides 18 indoor and outdoor sports facilities and has a vigorous After School Programme to develop competence. The School invests in technology and has extensive Design Technology & Robotics/AI facilities. It offers a residential facilities for scholars as well, with options to select the 5 day or 7 day plan.

