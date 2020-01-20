Left Menu
Development News Edition

Genesis Global School Appoints Mr. David Brazeau as School Director

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 16:48 IST
Genesis Global School Appoints Mr. David Brazeau as School Director

NOIDA, India, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Global School, a premier day-cum-residential school, is pleased to announce the joining of noted Educator Mr. David Brazeau as School Director. The School offering both International and National curriculum choices has been ranked #1 in Noida, #2 in Delhi NCR and #3 in India in the International Day-cum-Boarding School category, by Education World India School Rankings, 2019. The School pledges to give each of its scholars a multicultural education rooted in universal values, with emphasis on personal excellence.

Mr. Brazeau has over 30 years of experience working in the education sector and has proven expertise in leading International schools across the world. He is passionate about developing young people to enable them to take their place in the world and has extensive expertise in boarding schools, leadership and co-curricular development.

Known for his devotion and commitment to create high-quality educational standards that develop the potential in each child, his previous experiences include Qatar Canadian School, Canadian International School of Egypt, Pickering College, Chelmsford Valley District Composite School, Ontario, and Banff Community High School, Alberta among many other such noteworthy associations.

On his joining Mr. Brazeau, said, "It is with excitement and anticipation that I join the Genesis Global School team. My interactions with the proprietor, staff, students and parents to date have been welcoming and supportive. I very much look forward to working with the school as it embarks on a journey of ongoing and purposeful school improvement."

About - Genesis Global School (GGS)

Genesis Global School (GGS) - Noida, is a premier day-cum-residential school in proximity to Delhi. It provides a state-of-the-art 30 acre lush green campus and facilities that help nurture the future leaders of the country. The school offers an international platform to its students that blends technology, modern pedagogy, culture & innovation.

The School offers both International (IB) and National curriculum (CBSE) choices. The UN's SDG's 2030 has been embedded into the curriculum of the school. It is also a CIS Member. The school is a Global Member of Round Square and has international collaborations with Clifton College, Bristol, UK, Middlesex University, U.K. & Gredos San Diego, Madrid, Spain for sharing of best practices. https://www.genesisglobalschool.edu.in/

Genesis provides 18 indoor and outdoor sports facilities and has a vigorous After School Programme to develop competence. The School invests in technology and has extensive Design Technology & Robotics/AI facilities. It offers a residential facilities for scholars as well, with options to select the 5 day or 7 day plan.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1079071/David_Brazeau.jpg

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1079072/Genesis_Global_School_Logo.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

In Spain, ex-Catalan police chief goes on trial for rebellion

The former police chief of Catalonia went on trial Monday over his role in the regions failed 2017 independence bid in a move that risks fanning tensions with Catalan separatists.Josep Lluis Trapero, former head of the Mossos dEsquadra regi...

Airtel to offer G Suite to SMBs in India as part of integrated ICT portfolio

Bharti Airtel Airtel, Indias largest integrated telecommunications services provider, and Google Cloud today announced a partnership to serve the evolving needs of millions of Indian businesses in a rapidly digitizing economy. Starting toda...

Bridge linking Denmark to Sweden to get new lick of paint in 13-year operation

The nearly eight-kilometer five-mile bridge linking Denmark and Sweden is to get a new lick of paint for the first time since it opened for traffic in 2000, but it will take an estimated 13 years to complete the mega-project. The Oresund Br...

SU30 MKI aircraft can dominate seas, provide support to Navy, land forces: CDS

Chief of Defence Staff CDS General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that the SU-30 MKI aircraft, which is strategically located in Thanjavur, can dominate the seas and provide support to the Indian Navy and land forces. The SU-30 MKI aircraft is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020