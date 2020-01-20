Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report reveals Ghana’s retail sector worth $4.4bn, Country ranks 1st in Africa

Report reveals Ghana’s retail sector worth $4.4bn, Country ranks 1st in Africa
The report further revealed that department stores and shopping store space is set to grow by 15 percent per year and many international retailers are taking notice. Image Credit: Pixabay

Ghana's retail sector is currently valued at USD 4.4 billion. The retail sector in Ghana is estimated to hit USD 33.16 billion in the year 2024.

According to the recent Global Retail Development Index published by the GoldStreet Business, Ghana has been ranked 4th in the world and 1st in Africa. The report further revealed that department stores and shopping store space is set to grow by 15 percent per year and many international retailers are taking notice.

In Africa, Ghana is ranked 1st and has been described as Africa's new 'bright spot' driven by increased foreign and public investment as well as urbanization of the population. Senegal ranks 7th, Morocco ranks 12th, Tunisia ranks 25th, Egypt stands 26th, Tanzania stands 28th and Nigeria stands 30th.

The economy of Ghana is likely to increase by nearly 8.8 percent in 2019 backed by a thriving oil and gas sector makes it the fastest growing economy in the world this year. The country increased foreign and public investment by 14.2 per cent (of GDP) in 2018, a number expected to rise to 30.8 per cent by 2028, GhanaWeb reported.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Army flags off national integration tour for Jammu schoolchildren

The Army on Monday flagged off a 10-day national integration tour for schoolchildren of remote areas of the Jammu region to various parts of the country, a defense spokesman said. The national integration, educational and motivational tour ...

"I stayed alive to tell" - Auschwitz's dwindling survivors recount horrors of Nazi death camp

A strip of skin tattooed with the Auschwitz death camp number 99288 sits in a silver frame on a shelf in Avraham Harshaloms living room. It is his prisoner number, etched on to his forearm in 1943. As the 75th anniversary of the camps liber...

Smile Foundation Aims To Get 'Every Child in School'

Over 1000 employees from various corporates ran at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 for Smile Foundation to help them support the education of more than 1600 underprivileged kids under its flagship program Every Child in School. The education ...

Himanta 'habitual liar', says Tarun Gogoi on cut-off year

Calling Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a habitual liar, Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Monday alleged that the BJP leader had lied in the Assembly about the Assam Accord despite submitting an affidavit in the Supreme Court with 1971 as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020