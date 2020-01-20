Left Menu
Ford India drives in BS VI compliant EcoSport at Rs 8.04 lakh

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 17:59 IST
  • Created: 20-01-2020 17:59 IST
Auto maker Ford India on Monday launched its compact SUV EcoSport with BS VI compliant petrol and diesel engines, priced between Rs 8.04-11.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The petrol version of the upgraded model is priced between Rs 8.04-11.43 lakh while the diesel variants are tagged between Rs 8.54- 11.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The BS IV petrol variants of the model were priced between Rs 7.91-11.3 lakh while the diesel trims were tagged between Rs 8.41- 11.45 lakh. "Ford is committed to offer products and technologies our customers want and value -- including our best-in-class diesel engines – at almost the same price," Ford India Executive Director Marketing, Sales & Service Vinay Raina said in a statement.

With continuation of its entire range, EcoSport will be the vehicle of choice for all compact SUV customers and meet their diverse needs, he added. The new EcoSport's BSVI compliant 1.5 litre diesel engine delivers 100 PS power and comes mated with a five-speed manual transmission.

The line-up will also include the company's latest three-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol engine that delivers 122 PS of power. The petrol engine will continue to be paired with both five-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission. The model also comes up with a standard 3-year or 1 lakh kilometer factory warranty.

