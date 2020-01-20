Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF lowers South African growth forecasts for 2020, 2021

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 18:30 IST
IMF lowers South African growth forecasts for 2020, 2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday lowered its growth forecasts for the South African economy in 2020 and 2021, citing structural constraints and deteriorating public finances. The IMF now sees the economy growing at 0.8% this year, down from a previous forecast for 1.1% growth, and 1.0% in 2021, down from an earlier prediction for 1.4% growth.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tried to revive Africa's most industrialized economy after a decade of slow growth, but he has found it hard to push through much-needed reforms and rein in rapidly rising debt levels. In recent months, nationwide power cuts that have dented economic output and sapped investor confidence in the economy.

Ailing state-owned utility Eskom, which generates more than 90% of the country's electricity, is struggling to meet demand because of breakdowns at its coal-fired power plants. In an update to its World Economic Outlook, the IMF also maintained its growth projections for the continent's largest economy Nigeria at 2.5% for this year and next.

Nigeria has been recovering slowly from a 2016 recession, thanks partly to a recovery in its crucial oil sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-No turning point in sight as IMF predicts sluggish global growth

Global growth appears to have bottomed out but there is no rebound in sight and risks ranging from trade tensions to climate shocks makes the outlook uncertain, a top International Monetary Fund official said on Monday.For 2020 and 2021, th...

IMF trims global growth forecast for 2019 on India slowdown

The International Monetary Fund IMF on Monday lowered growth estimate for the world economy to 2.9 per cent for 2019, citing negative surprises in few emerging market economies, especially India. Providing an update to the World Economic Ou...

Five former police officials sentenced to death over attack on Hasina's motorcade in 1988

Five former police officials were sentenced to death by a Bangladesh court on Monday for opening fire on a motorcade of then Opposition leader Sheikh Hasina in 1988 that killed her 24 supporters during an anti-government rally. The court in...

New study suggests acute exercise boosts working memory like caffeine

Researchers at the Western Universitys Exercise and Health Psychology Laboratory recently found that just 20-minutes of exercise can improve the working memory of both non-caffeine and caffeine consumers as much as a cup of coffee in the mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020