GenElex Technologies working on exoskeletons for specially-abled people

Startup healthcare firm GenElex Technologies on Monday said it is working on an external wearing device that can help people who are suffering from paralysis, stroke, and spinal cord injury. It said that the externally worn robotic exoskeletons can enhance people's limbic capabilities. The exoskeleton assists specially-abled people to walk again, it added.

The firm said that it aims to help people suffering from paralysis, stroke, spinal cord injury and other neurological conditions. Issues like bed-sores which are a major cause of concern in paralyzed persons can be avoided using exoskeletons, it said.

John Kujur, Founder, GenElek Technologies said they want to make this technology affordable. "We aim to reach out to Indian people who do not have the spending power for using such technology," he said.

