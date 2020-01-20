Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unitech's new board may seek money from stress fund to construct stalled projects: Hiranandani

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 20:51 IST
Unitech's new board may seek money from stress fund to construct stalled projects: Hiranandani

Realty firm Hiranandani group's MD Niranjan Hiranandani, who has been appointed as one of the board members to find resolution for Unitech, said the construction on projects that are networth positive could start early while a help could be sought from the government's Rs 25,000-crore stress fund to complete other stalled residential properties. The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the proposal of the Centre to take over the management control of embattled realty firm Unitech. A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud gave two months to the new board of Unitech to prepare the resolution framework of the company and sought its report.

Besides Hiranandani, NBCC's former CMD A K Mittal, HDFC's Renu Sud Karnad and Embassy group chairman Jitu Virwani are part of the board. "As an industry patron, I look up to this important responsibility as a public service in a positive light to attempt and assure resolving the issues of numerous stranded homebuyers," Hiranandani said in a statement.

"The key to success lies in hitting the ground running by quickly evaluating the viable projects which are positive net worth and submitting the resolution plan to the SC and start the ball rolling initially," he added. Hiranandani said the court's decision to stay all the on-going cases for two months is a good move as this would help in focusing on the real problem of the company rather than overseeing legal issues.

"There is a possibility of at least 50-60 per cent of Unitech's projects ultimately being net worth positive, so I think there is a good opportunity to start these projects early. However, we may seek some help from the stress fund of the SBI in order to take care of the funding for the interim period," said Hiranandani, who is also President of Assocham and NAREDCO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Much work remains in Colombia's fight against coca cultivation, Pompeo says

Much remains to be done in Colombias fight against cultivation of coca, the base ingredient in cocaine, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a visit to Bogota on Monday. The Andean country has come under repeated pressur...

Petition in SC seeks direction to open Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking directions to the police to open Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which has been closed since December 15 due to ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. The p...

CAA unconstitutional, arguing against it in SC; assembly resolutions valid: Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday dismissed suggestions that there was a change in his stance on the amended Citizenship Act, saying it is unconstitutional, he is arguing against it in the Supreme Court and state assembly resolut...

Report: Weaver replaces Crennel as Texans defensive coordinator

The Houston Texans replaced defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel with defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, multiple outlets reported Monday. The 72-year-old Crennel has been on head coach Bill OBriens staff since 2014 and has coached in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020