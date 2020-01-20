Venezuela's Guaido to meet top EU diplomat in Brussels
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will come to Brussels on Wednesday to hold talks with the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Borrell told a news conference.
Recognized as Venezuela's president by more than 50 countries including the United States and most European Union members, Guaido has already defied a travel ban by going on Sunday to Colombia where he is set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a regional conference.
