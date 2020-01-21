Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Moody's cuts Hong Kong's rating to 'Aa3' as protests continue

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 06:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 06:04 IST
UPDATE 2-Moody's cuts Hong Kong's rating to 'Aa3' as protests continue
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Moody's downgraded Hong Kong's credit rating one notch to "Aa3" from "Aa2" on Monday, saying its view on the strength in the Chinese-ruled city's institutions and governance is "lower than previously estimated."

The agency, however, moved its outlook to stable from negative. "The absence of tangible plans to address either the political or economic and social concerns of the Hong Kong population that have come to the fore in the past nine months may reflect weaker inherent institutional capacity than Moody's had previously assessed," the agency said in a statement.

The agency also said that there has been a lack of clarity from Hong Kong's government on its response to the direct council elections late last year that saw pro-democracy candidates win by record numbers. "Pressures on Hong Kong's institutions undermine its credit profile directly," Moody's added.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hong Kong's government said it strongly disagreed with Moody's assessment and was "deeply disappointed" by the decision. "Although Hong Kong has faced the most severe social unrest since its return to the Motherland in the past seven months or so, the HKSAR Government, with the staunch support of the Central Government, has firmly upheld the 'one country, two systems' principle and handled the situation in accordance with the law to curb violence on its own to restore social order as soon as possible," it said.

Moody's said its stable outlook reflects Hong Kong's superior fiscal strength and consistent macroeconomic stability. The agency's move comes as many Hong Kongers continue to take to the streets, with thousands gathering in a central park on Sunday calling for democratic reforms leading to clashes with the police.

Protests escalated in June over a since-withdrawn bill which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, where courts are controlled by the Communist Party. They have since broadened to several demands, including universal suffrage. Moody's called the response by Hong Kong's government to political demands by parts of the population and concerns about living standards, housing costs and equality of economic opportunities to be "notably slow, tentative and inconclusive."

The government said it was "proactively" engaging various groups of people through dialogue. "The persistent social unrest reflects that there are deep-seated problems in society in Hong Kong, on which the Government will conduct an independent review soon," the government statement said.

In September, Fitch downgraded Hong Kong's rating to "AA" from "AA+".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-British number one Konta felled by Jabeur at first hurdle

British number one Johanna Konta tumbled out in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday with a comprehensive 6-4 6-2 defeat at the hands of Tunisias world number 78 Ons Jabeur. The 12th seed, clearly not yet match fit on her retur...

Italy Senate panel says Salvini kidnapping probe should go ahead

An Italian Senate committee on Monday approved a courts request to pursue an investigation into far-right League leader Matteo Salvini, a move that could give rise to a trial for alleged kidnapping of migrants.If definitively found guilty t...

French coastguards rescue 12 migrants trying to cross Channel

French coastguards on Monday rescued 12 migrants trying to cross the English Channel, a few kilometers off the coast of the port of Calais in northern France, local authorities said.Border and coastguards in Britain and France have intercep...

Pompeo says will be more action by United States to support Venezuelan opposition

There will be more action by the United States to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, after meeting with Guaido on the sidelines of a regional conference in Bogota.The South ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020