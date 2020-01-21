Left Menu
Development News Edition

ZTE and MTN launch the first 5G SA network in East Africa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shenzhen
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 10:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 10:29 IST
ZTE and MTN launch the first 5G SA network in East Africa

Jan. 21, 2020, SHENZHEN, China /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK/000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that ZTE and MTN Uganda have jointly launched the first 5G SA network in East Africa, demonstrating 5G use cases at an event themed "Experience the Future Together", taking place in the Nyonyi Garden, Kampala, Uganda.

ZTE and MTN Uganda have showcased a high-speed 5G SA network under the 60 MHz spectrum bandwidth with an actual rate of more than 1.494 Gbps, which can support a variety of applications, such as Gigabit without Fiber Connectivity, Cloud XR, ultra-HD live broadcast, automatic driving and remote surgery.

It is the first 5G SA network in East Africa. Its deployment and operation adopt ZTE's end-to-end 5G equipment, including Common Core, to achieve the complete separation of the signaling plane and the data plane without relying on the existing LTE core network EPC. Furthermore, the network can further support typical 5G applications, including uRLLC and mMTC, through smooth upgrade.

Underpinned by the SA 5G network, the demonstration also featured the real-time communication of an on-site fixed-wireless access network, bionic robot, Cloud VR and other vertical industries, fully showcasing the 5G network's capability as the foundation of an intelligent society as well as ZTE and MTN's commitment to exploring 5G development in Africa.

In addition, ZTE also presented its end-to-end commercialized 5G solutions, including the 5G Common Core, Beyond 100G Transmission, 5G Flexhaul, 5G New Radio and Big Video, as well as its 5G terminal devices, such as Axon 10 Pro 5G smartphones, 5G indoor and outdoor routers.

"ZTE is very keen on sharing new technologies with MTN," said Bill Yi, Vice President at ZTE. "We have been constantly enhancing our 5G capabilities and have become a core supplier of end-to-end solutions in the global ICT industry."

As South Africa's largest telecom operator and the largest multinational telecom company in Africa, MTN Group is currently operating in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East. To date, the number of MTN users has exceeded 230 million. ZTE has been a partner of MTN since 2009, involving the fields of wireless, core network, transmission, energy infrastructure, terminals, and O&M services. ZTE has collaborated with the 11 branches of MTN in different projects.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. As a part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

To date, ZTE has obtained 35 commercial 5G contracts in major markets, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenues to research and development and takes leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Savaari Car Rentals experiences impressive growth in 2019

Bengaluru Karnataka India Jan 21 ANIPRNewswire 2019 was a watershed year for Savaari Car Rentals. The online aggregator, which is Indias largest intercity cab service, grew at a record pace, expanded the number of cities it serviced, launch...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Future uncertain for Sharapova after early Melbourne exit

Former champion Maria Sharapova made her earliest Australian Open exit in a decade on Tuesday and said she was unsure whether her troublesome shoulder injury would allow her to return next year. In the main draw on a wild card with a world ...

Mbappe dreams of 'Champions League, Euro 2020 and Olympic treble'

Bagnolet France, Jan 21 AFP Kylian Mbappe says he is dreaming of helping Paris Saint-Germain win a first Champions League trophy this year, as well as leading France to the title at Euro 2020 and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The 21-year-old ...

Telcos move plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 lakh Cr statutory dues

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list next week the fresh pleas of telecom firms, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices, seeking a fresh schedule of payment of statutory dues to the tune of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020