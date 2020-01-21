Left Menu
Microsoft partners with G7CR To Bring $3 Mn In Benefits for Indian Startups, SMEs

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 12:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A booster dose to the start-up ecosystem in India, G7CR Technologies, a leading global information technology, and cloud services company today announced the launch of the SSB 360 program in partnership with Microsoft. The initiative will provide for start-ups and small businesses benefits of up to $3 million and strategic association. The program will focus on providing support across four key business areas: Capital, Building Competency (Technical & Leadership), Revenue and Technology.

With SSB360 program, companies will have access to funding channels, strategic partnerships and will also be offered access to leading tech and industry experts. The initiative will also help in leveraging the existing channels in order to increase the go-to-market strategy. Positioning, branding and market fitment supports will also be provided in order to help the companies function smoothly from day one.

As a Founding Technology Partner, Microsoft launches a joint initiative with G7CR Technologies to support, sustain and help the start-up grow. This unique opportunity will help Start-ups to leverage Microsoft products, their platforms, and the market reach to scale your business.

Here are just a few of the ways outlined to help start-ups:

1. Digital and social campaigns to promote Start-ups solution

2. A dedicated Success Manager to unlock the right opportunities 3. A customized Go-To-Market plan to maximize joint marketing with Microsoft Targeted industry co-marketing and account planning

4. A worldwide enterprise sales force paid to sell your solutions into their accounts

Dr. Christopher Richard, Founder & MD, G7CR Technologies, said, "Apart from enhancing the existing eco-system, SSB360 will channelize our expertise and services ostensibly for start-ups and small businesses. The program's edge is that in its simple and helps create multi-faceted value in the ever-growing competitive market. G7CR focuses on demonstrating excellence in innovation and with SSB360 we would want to inculcate the same in businesses associating with us."

Any company less than 10 years' old with revenue below Rs 100 crore can avail the benefits of the SSB360. Companies can register via a toll-free number 1 800 582 3617, following which a team of experts from G7CR Technologies will shortlist the eligible.

Rajiv Sodhi, Executive Director, SMB, Startup and Partner Ecosystem, Microsoft India said: "Microsoft is committed to nurturing India's emerging startup potential. With our tech expertise, focus on trust and global go-to-market partnerships, we empower startups to scale sustainably. A lot of startups are already seeing deep benefits through our differentiated offerings. We're pleased to be associated with G7CR Technologies in extending support to Indian startups through this comprehensive program that includes access to capital, technology, and GTM resources."

India is home to the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem. This year alone over 1,300 tech start-ups came into existence. However, almost every other start-up faces several challenges and SSB 360 aims to help by leveraging larger strategic engagements.

About G7CR Technologies

G7CR Technologies India is Asia's fastest-growing innovative technology and services company. Currently touching over 800+ businesses across India. Some of the disruptive offers of G7CR are free to support, monitoring & governance services for Cloud deployment, Hardware buyback program. G7CR has been recognized globally for its technical capabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

