Left Menu
Development News Edition

DPIIT to showcase Startup India tableau in Republic Day 2020

The tableau on the theme Startups: Reach for the Sky will showcase stages of the lifecycle of a startup and the all-round support provided by the Government in this journey.

DPIIT to showcase Startup India tableau in Republic Day 2020
The tableau will depict how ideas come to life and how the innovations that emerge positively affect the lives of the citizens of India. Image Credit: Twitter(@Startup India)

Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry will showcase a tableau on Startup India in this year's Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. The tableau on the theme Startups: Reach for the Sky will showcase stages of the lifecycle of a startup and the all-round support provided by the Government in this journey. The tableau will depict how ideas come to life and how the innovations that emerge positively affect the lives of the citizens of India.

The front of the tableau depicts a creative mind, full of ideas to solve real-world problems. The Startup India Tree, in the middle, represents the different kinds of support given to startups. The staircase denotes the stages of growth – proving a concept, creating a prototype, preparing a business plan, building a team, launching into markets and eventually scaling up. The wheel at the rear depicts sectors of the economy where Indian entities have driven economic growth and created employment opportunities on a large scale. The map of India represents the spread of the startup movement, steadily reaching the semi-urban and rural areas. The wheel and the map together depict the width and the depth of the Startup India movement in the country.

Startup India is a flagship initiative of the Government of India, intended to build a strong ecosystem to nurture innovation, drive sustainable economic growth and generate large scale employment opportunities. The objective of Startup India is to inspire and motivate the youth of India to follow their dreams to generate wealth and become job creators and not just job seekers.

The Startup India Action Plan, launched on the 16th of January 2016, has stirred entrepreneurial spirit across the country. Under the Startup India Scheme, eligible companies can get recognized as startups by DPIIT in order to access a host of tax benefits, easier compliance, IPR fast-tracking and other benefits. More than 26,000 startups from 551 districts of 28 States and 7 Union Territories have been recognized in this period. Working across IT, Industry 4.0, education, healthcare, agriculture, energy, finance, space, defense and all other sectors of the economy, Indian startups have attracted substantial global investments and created more than 2,91,000 jobs.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM Imran leaves for Switzerland to attend World Economic Forum

Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum and meet the world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the annual event which kicked off at the ski resort town of Davos on Tues...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day two at the Australian Open

Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday times AEST GMT11 2054 HALEP WINS TRICKY OPENER AGAINST BRADYRomanias Simona Halep came through a tight opening set where she saved ...

Remember moral obligation to care for one another: Pope's message at WEF

In a message to the world community here at World Economic Forum, Pope Francis on Tuesday said everyone must remember they are members of one human family and have a moral obligation to care for one another. Ghanian cardinal Peter Kodwo App...

South African Airways cancels some flights to Munich to save cash

South African Airways said on Tuesday that it had canceled some domestic flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town and Johannesburg and Durban, and some international flights from Johannesburg to Munich, to save cash. The state airline is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020