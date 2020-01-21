Left Menu
Mindteck Recognized for Job Creation and Gender Parity in Kolkata's IT Sector

  21-01-2020
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 51744 and NSE: MINDTECK), a global technology company, announced that it received two awards at INFOCOM 2019 KOLKATA, a December 2019 event conducted by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Kolkata.

Subroto Ghoshal, Senior Manager – HR, accepted the awards for Mindteck in the following 2018-19 ‘Exporters above Rs. 5 to 25 crores’ categories:

• Highest New Job Creator

• Highest Percentage of Women Employees

Dr. Omkar Rai, Director General of STPI-India, bestowed the awards. Approximately 120 STPI-registered software companies from Eastern India participated.

Sanjeev Kathpalia, Mindteck CEO and MD, commented, “We are thrilled that we have been recognized by our efforts to provide jobs and promote gender parity within the organization. Mindteck is committed to these endeavors, and we are particularly pleased that our Kolkata office recruited over 23% more women employees for the year across roles.”

For more information, contact Balika Hegde at balika.hegde@mindteck.com

About Mindteck

Mindteck is a global engineering and technology solutions company devoted to delivering knowledge that matters to help clients compete, innovate and propel forward along the digital continuum. The company’s legacy expertise in embedded systems, enterprise applications and testing complement its Analytics, Cloud, IoT, and RPA solutions to ensure that clients’ R&D and technology investments are maximized. Since its establishment in 1991, the company’s clientele has included top-tier Fortune 1000 companies, start-ups, leading universities, and government entities. Mindteck is publicly traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE 517344) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE Mindteck). Office Locations: India, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Netherlands, Germany, Bahrain, UK, US, and Canada. Development Centers: Singapore and India (Kolkata and Bengaluru). Founding Member: ‘The Atlas of Economic Complexity’) for the Center for International Development (CID) at Harvard University. www.mindteck.com

About STPI

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is a society set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, in 1991, with the objective of encouraging, promoting and boosting the export of software from India. It maintains internal engineering resources to provide consulting, training and implementation services, covering Network Design, System Integration and Installation.

