Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyberthreat incidents drop in India, says Kaspersky

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 16:48 IST
Cyberthreat incidents drop in India, says Kaspersky
File photo Image Credit: Flickr / CEBIT AUSTRALIA

Cyberthreat incidents dropped in India last year as the country made progress in the fight against cybercriminals, cybersecurity company Kaspersky said. "India has shown positive progress in its fight against cybercriminals. The country reportedly saw a fall in the number of threats in 2019 as compared to 2018," it said in a statement here on Tuesday.

According to Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) reports, from 2018 and 2019 there has been a moderate decrease in the number of attacks targeted at India. The statement said: "38.8 percent of the overall Indian Kaspersky users were attacked at least once by a web-based attack in 2019 as compared to 2018 when it was 40.4 percent".

These threats include file-less malware, social engineering attacks and other attacks that were targeted through the world wide web. "The total number of unique threats detected by Kaspersky products in the year 2019 was 142,250,268", the company said.

The local threats or local infections detected in India by Kaspersky products in 2019 were 231,142,762, bringing the country on the 69th rank worldwide as compared to 2018 when the attacks detected were 297,477,131 and India was in the 47th place worldwide, it added. These attacks usually happen due to major spreading of malware via removable USB drives, CDs and DVDs, and other "offline" methods, it was noted.

India also ranks 14th worldwide in the number of attacks caused by servers that were hosted in India, which accounts for 8,064,950 incidents in 2019, the company said. Senior Security Researcher, Global Research and Analysis Team Asia Pacific (GReAT APAC), Saurabh Sharma said, "In India, we did see a decrease in the number of adware and malware attacks." "However, there has been a huge increase in risk are attacks from 28 percent in 2018 to 39 percent in 2019.

The presence of riskware on your machine will allow threat actors to use that legitimate application for malicious purpose," Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Have factored in possible operational challenges from having all-economy aircraft: Vistara CEO

Some of the 50 aircraft that will join the Vistaras fleet over the next three years will have just economy-class seats and the airline has factored in operational challenges that may arise from having planes with different class configurati...

EXCLUSIVE-BP pulls out of Iraq's Kirkuk field as expansion plans stall

BP has pulled out of Iraqs giant Kirkuk oilfield after its 100 million exploration contract expired with no agreement on the fields expansion, dealing a fresh blow to Iraqs hopes to increase its oil output, three sources told Reuters. The m...

DAVOS-Trump calls for more overseas investment in U.S. as impeachment trial begins

Thousands of miles from his Washington impeachment trial, President Donald Trump took centre stage at Davos to tout the success of the U.S. economy, while criticising the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday. Trump, marking his second meeting of...

US-China trade deal 2nd phase to begin soon: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the second phase of negotiations for the US-China trade deal would begin soon and asserted that the two countries never had a better relationship despite the recent rough patch. He also said he has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020