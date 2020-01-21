Hindustan Zinc stock falls nearly 2 pc post Q3 results

Shares of Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday shed nearly 2 per cent after the company reported a 26.7 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 1,620 crore for the December 2019 quarter. The stock opened at Rs 214 and fell 1.94 per cent to close at Rs 212.30 on the BSE. During the day, the scrip slumped 2.19 per cent to a low of Rs 211.75.

On the NSE, the shares closed 1.83 per cent lower at Rs 212.40. During the trading session, the scrip lost 2.17 per cent to touch a low of Rs 211.65. The company on Monday posted a 26.7 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 1,620 crore for the December 2019 quarter.

Net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 2,211 crore, the company said in a BSE filing. Total income during October-December dropped to Rs 5,117 crore as compared to Rs 6,090 crore in the year-ago quarter, the firm said.

