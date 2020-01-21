US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on China virus outbreak, growth worries
U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as worries about the fallout from a deadly virus outbreak in China and a gloomy growth outlook from the IMF stalled a record rally on Wall Street.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.05 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 29,269.05.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.59 points, or 0.26%, at 3,321.03. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.88 points, or 0.30%, to 9,361.07 at the opening bell.
