Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa appoints new board members at state nuclear firm Necsa

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 20:14 IST
South Africa appoints new board members at state nuclear firm Necsa

South Africa's energy minister Gwede Mantashe has appointed seven board members at state nuclear firm Necsa, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said in a statement on Tuesday.

The appointments follow the resignation last week of Necsa's remaining board members.

Eskom's former chief nuclear officer David Nicholls will chair the new Necsa board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Germany launches raids over suspected Mitsubishi diesel fraud

German prosecutors on Tuesday said they were searching business premises across the country as part of an investigation into suspected diesel emissions cheating involving Mitsubishi cars. Frankfurt prosecutors said they had opened a fraud i...

The Titanic will now be protected by a treaty between US and UK

The wreckage of the Titanic will now be protected under a momentous treaty between the US and UK governments, 107 years after the mammoth ship hit an iceberg and sank to the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean on its maiden voyage. The inter...

UK Opposition MPs raise concern over CAA, impact on NRIs

A group of Opposition MPs in the UK organized a meeting in the House of Commons complex and discussed the implications of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and its impact on NRIs. The event, hosted by East London Labour MP Steph...

U-19 World Cup: India outplay Japan by 10 wickets in mismatch, qualify for QF

Defending champions India outclassed debutants Japan by 10 wickets in their second match to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Tuesday. Opting to field first, four-time champions India bowled out a hapless ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020