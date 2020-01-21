Carpool service for metro commuters by redBus launched Hyderabad, Jan 21 (PTI): Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited on Tuesday launched redBus Carpool services for Metro rail commuters. HMRL Managing Director N V S Reddy said the facility would enable last-mile connectivity for daily commuters.

The service would be provided through rPool, an in-app ride-sharing service from redBus, he said after launching the service in the presence of redBus CEO Prakash Sangam and other officials. An HTML release quoted Reddy as saying the tie-up clearly clearly highlights the synergies in both platforms and further enhances mobility with first and last-mile connectivity for commuters in an affordable manner.

Prakash Sangam said collaborative efforts go a long way in our quest to offer sustainable solutions to commuting in cities. "Our agreement with L&TMRHL to facilitate easy access to people availing carpooling through redBus (rPool), from and to metro stations, is one such step that is set to streamline end to end connectivity.

Reddy further said carpooling is an ideal solution to share vehicles and reduce congestion. It allows office goers to avail and offers rides in their personal cars while commuting between home and their workplace. This concept would help the creation of sustainable and eco-friendly solutions for the burgeoning traffic problems in the city, he said.

L&TMRHL has offered dedicated space within stations for rPool to set up kiosks for customer service, apart from parking facilities for ride givers on rPool, for easy pick-up and drop of commuters, it said. Interested users can download the redBus app and the cost of travel starts from Rs 2 per kilometer for the ride taker, the release added.

The concessionaire L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) is building the elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project across three corridors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

