Left Menu
Development News Edition

Danfoss invests 15 mn euros to set up facility in Pune for manufacturing mobile hydraulics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:00 IST
Danfoss invests 15 mn euros to set up facility in Pune for manufacturing mobile hydraulics

Denmark-headquartered Danfoss has invested 15 million euros (over Rs 118 crore) to set up a facility in Pune for manufacturing mobile hydraulics for the construction, agriculture and other off-highway vehicle markets. The company's Indian subsidiary Danfoss Power Solutions will be manufacturing products like electronic controls, pumps and valves, motors, sensors and transmitters, among others in this facility.

"We have invested around 15 million euros so far for this facility. This is for the first time we are manufacturing these products here for Indian customers as per their needs," a senior company official said. The company aims to invest on increasing its product offerings in India within the next 24 months and remains firm on its mission to ensure a minimum of 50 per cent localisation level for sourcing and manufacturing in their future product lines as well, the official said.

"Over the last 5 years, Power Solutions business has seen a strong double digit CAGR growth with strong potential for further growth in India owing to the nation's rising demand for infrastructure development, electrification, urbanisation, efficiency in agriculture," Danfoss India Region President Ravichandran Purushothaman said. With its focus on the Indian market, the company has a 3:1 ratio on products manufactured for India as compared to exports to several core global markets, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UK government suffers fourth defeat on Brexit legislation in House of Lords

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government suffered a fourth defeat on its Brexit legislation when members of parliaments upper chamber voted on Tuesday to ensure protections for child refugees after Britain leaves the European Union. Johnson...

Punjab CM dares Akalis to quit NDA alliance; SAD hits back

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday dared the SAD to quit the NDA at the Centre, a day after the party decided not to contest the Delhi assembly polls on being told by the BJP to change its stance over the amended Citizenship A...

New Lebanon government agreed, announcement due soon - sources

Agreement has been reached on a new Lebanese government of 20 ministers, including economist Ghazi Wazni as finance minister, two senior political sources told Reuters on Tuesday.One of the sources said the government, which is needed to ta...

Stringent security arrangements in place for visiting Bangladesh cricketers

A bevy of security and intelligence officials will accompany Bangladesh cricketers throughout the three-match T20 series in Pakistan as fool-proof security arrangements have been made for the tour, beginning in Lahore from Friday. An offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020