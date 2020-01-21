Left Menu
Development News Edition

First flight of Boeing's 777X set for Thursday: sources

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:41 IST
First flight of Boeing's 777X set for Thursday: sources

New York, Jan 21 (AFP) Following months of delay, Boeing plans the first flight for its new long-range 777X on Thursday, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. The date for the first flight, a key step before Boeing seeks federal certification on the new plane, could still slip depending on weather, the sources said.

The flight had initially been planned for summer 2019 but was shifted back due to a number of issues, including with a new engine built by General Electric. The flight is scheduled to take place in Seattle, the sources said.

Boeing has been under intense scrutiny following the March global grounding of its 737 MAX plane after two deadly crashes. A spokesman for the US Federal Aviation Administration said the 777X flight was expected soon "but the timing is entirely up to Boeing".

There have been 340 orders for the 777X, mostly from giants such as Emirates, Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways. The plane is a rival option to the Airbus A350. If all goes well with the first flight, Boeing will then submit documents to the FAA as part of the formal certification process, which includes a certification test flight.

Boeing is now targeting early 2021 for first commercial deliveries of the plane, later than the mid-2020 time-frame previously targeted. Development of the long-range aircraft, which can take between 384 and 426 passengers, hit a snag in September when the fuselage of the plane split during a stress test. (AFP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Chinese doctor investigating virus outbreak says he was infected

A Chinese physician who was investigating the outbreak of a mysterious new virus in central China says he has himself been infected. Wang Guangfa, who heads the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at Beijings Peking University First Hospital, ...

Hamas chief to remain outside Gaza for months: deputy

The leader of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas will remain outside the Gaza Strip the group runs for up to a year, a senior official said on Tuesday. Ismail Haniya left Gaza in December on his first major foreign tour since taking ov...

Senate Democrats will seek to subpoena White House documents in impeachment trial

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he will seek to amend the resolution coming later on Tuesday that outlines the procedure for President Donald Trumps impeachment trial in order to obtain records of communications on U.S. aid...

Nadda, Shah review party's Delhi poll-related activities

The top BJP leadership including newly-appointed president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the partys Delhi assembly election-related activities on Tuesday, hours after the nomination process for the election ended.Gene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020