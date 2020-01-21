Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany launches raids over suspected Mitsubishi diesel fraud

  • PTI
  • |
  • Frankfurtammain
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 22:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 22:38 IST
Germany launches raids over suspected Mitsubishi diesel fraud

Frankfurt, Jan 21 (AFP) German prosecutors on Tuesday said they were searching business premises across the country as part of an investigation into suspected diesel emissions cheating involving Mitsubishi cars. Frankfurt prosecutors said they had opened a fraud investigation against senior employees at "an international car group", two international car suppliers and a car dealership.

Japan's Mitsubishi Motors is in a three-way alliance with Renault and Nissan. The group is one of the world's biggest automakers. Prosecutors said the probe focused on Mitsubishi diesel vehicles with 1.6- and 2.2-litre engines that were given Germany's highest Euro 5 and Euro 6 ratings depending on their adherence to emissions standards.

"There is a suspicion that the engines are equipped with a so-called shutdown device" that makes them appear less polluting in lab tests than they actually are on the road, the prosecutors' statement said. Police officers were raiding 10 commercial sites across Germany, including in the states of Hesse, Bavaria and Lower Saxony, they added.

A spokesman for German car supplier Continental confirmed to AFP that three of its locations had been searched as part of the probe. The firm was acting as "a witness" and fully cooperating with the probe, he added.

A spokesman for rival German carmaker Bosch told AFP they were not involved in the raids. The Mitsubishi probe is the latest fallout from the so-called dieselgate scandal that erupted in 2015 when the Volkswagen group admitted to installing software in 11 million vehicles worldwide to dupe pollution tests.

The "defeat devices" allowed the affected cars to spew out up to 40 times more harmful nitrogen oxide than legally allowed. The scandal has since ensnared a string of car companies, although Mitsubishi had so far avoided being dragged into the diesel controversy.

But the Tokyo-based firm did in 2016 admit to falsifying fuel-economy tests for 25 years to make the cars seem more efficient than they were. The raids come at a sensitive time for Mitsubishi's three-way alliance.

The globally dominant car group has been dogged by scandal since the shock arrest in Japan of former chief Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct in 2018. Ghosn made international headlines last month after he jumped bail and fled to Lebanon -- apparently by hiding in a large case for audio equipment on a private jet.

He denies the charges against him, claiming they were cooked up by disgruntled Nissan executives hoping to block his plans to more closely integrate the automaker with Renault. Ghosn has since claimed the car alliance was on the rocks, forcing Nissan last week to deny reports it was working on secret plans to possibly dissolve the alliance.

The "dieselgate" saga meanwhile has cost the Volkswagen group -- which includes Audi, Porsche, Skoda and Seat -- over 30 billion euros (USD 33 billion) to date in fines, compensation and buybacks. Car supplier Bosch, accused of supplying key components of Volkswagen's defeat devices, has also paid hundreds of millions of euros in fines at home and the United States but denies any wrongdoing.

Luxury automaker Daimler also denies cheating but nevertheless agreed to pay an 870-million-euro fine to German authorities last year for having sold vehicles that did not meet legal emission limits. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

DAVOS-Trump has 'very good' trade talks with Europe, keeps tariff threat on table

U.S. President Donald Trump struck a cautiously optimistic tone on trade talks with Europe on Tuesday, but kept the threat of new car tariffs firmly on the table. Having long accused the European Union EU of gaining an unfair trade advantag...

Merkel ally sees growing German support for tough Huawei stance

There is a groundswell of support among lawmakers in Chancellor Angela Merkels conservative bloc to require firms that roll out Germanys 5G network to be free of political influence in their home country, a senior conservative told Reuters ...

DAVOS-Thunberg v Trump: A trillion trees is 'not enough'

Activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday planting trees was not enough to address climate change, in an apparent rebuke to a pledge in Davos by U.S. President Donald Trump an hour earlier. Trump dismissed perennial prophets of doom on climat...

Browns WR Beckham undergoes core muscle surgery

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. underwent surgery Tuesday morning to repair a core muscle injury that plagued him throughout this season, the team announced. Dr. Bill Meyers performed the surgery in Philadelphia. A full rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020