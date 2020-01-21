Left Menu
Development News Edition

French grain industry warns of severe impact of ongoing strikes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 22:56 IST
French grain industry warns of severe impact of ongoing strikes

French grain industry players warned of a severe impact on the cereal sector if ongoing strikes over pension reform that have disrupted the country's rail services and port activities since last month were to last. A month-old public transport strike that has crippled rail services and rolling stoppages by dock workers have left firms in the European Union's biggest grain producer struggling to get their crop to ports and factories.

Intercereales, the French organisation encompassing grain producers, exporters and processors said in a letter sent to the government on Monday that the situation was now dramatic for grain exports. "The grain industry cannot go without train freight which is particularly adapted to massive grain transport, nor without ports to export nearly 50% of its production," Intercereales said in a letter dated on Monday seen by Reuters.

"The strikes... are paralysing the marketing campaign that was expected to be better than in previous years," it said. Strikes over pension reform in France have led to production outages at some livestock feed factories as companies have struggled to bring in enough crop supplies, farm sector representatives said last week.

Intercereales said 450,000 tonnes of grain worth some 100 million euros ($111 million) were blocked in French ports. The logistical problems have supported grain prices in recent weeks, mainly wheat, which hit a 1-1/2 year high on Tuesday at 198.25 euros a tonne.

Intercereales said the extra cost to use lorries instead of rail stood at between 4 and 6 euros per tonne. "In addition to the negative carbon impact of this modal shift, it is the competitiveness of French grains that is penalised," Intercereales said.

The lobby group also warned that international clients were now turning to alternative origins, including northern Europe, Baltic countries and the Black Sea. "Some countries in Western Europe are close to supply disruption," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Guatemala's children bear brunt of prolonged drought and rising heat

Rising numbers of children in Guatemala are going hungry as drought linked to climate change reduces food harvests, fueling child malnutrition rates in the Central American nation, the United Nations and charities said.Guatemala, which has ...

Ambedkar's memorial will be a tourist hotspot, says Sharad Pawar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that the memorial of BR Ambedkar will be an important landmark not only for Mumbai but for the entire country and will emerge as a tourist hotspot in the next few years. Pawar also said that 25 perce...

McConnell vows to block any early votes on Trump trial witnesses

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he would move to set aside any efforts by Democrats to force an early vote on subpoenaing witnesses and documents during afternoon proceedings in President Donald Trumps impea...

DAVOS-Trump has 'very good' trade talks with Europe, keeps tariff threat on table

U.S. President Donald Trump struck a cautiously optimistic tone on trade talks with Europe on Tuesday, but kept the threat of new car tariffs firmly on the table. Having long accused the European Union EU of gaining an unfair trade advantag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020