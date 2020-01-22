PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 22

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Buyout group Melrose considers sale of chunk of Nortek https://on.ft.com/3auJbqp - Amundi pays 430 million euros to acquire Sabadell Asset Management https://on.ft.com/2G9zKyI

- UK fintech Monese to exceed 1 billion pounds value with latest fundraising https://on.ft.com/2tDkyqQ Overview

- British buyout specialist, Melrose Industries PLC is considering the sale of its Nortek division's Global HVAC and air quality and home solutions businesses for more than $3 billion. - Paris-based asset manager Amundi SA will acquire Spanish lender Banco de Sabadell's fund arm Sabadell Asset Management with a cash deal of 430 million euros ($476.57 million).

- UK based fintech Monese is in talks to raise 100 million pounds ($130.51 million) from investors in a deal that is expected to make it the latest British technology "unicorn". ($1 = 0.9023 euros) ($1 = 0.7662 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.