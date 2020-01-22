Left Menu
India initiates probe into alleged dumping of newsprint from 5 countries

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 22-01-2020 13:03 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 13:03 IST
India has started a probe into alleged dumping of newsprint, used in printing of newspapers, from five countries, including Australia and Canada, following a complaint by an industry association. Indian Newsprint Manufacturers Association has filed an application before Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) on behalf of domestic industry for an anti-dumping investigation on imports of 'Newsprint, in rolls or sheets, excluding glazed newsprint' originating in or exported from Australia, Canada, European Union, Hong Kong, and Russia.

DGTR is an investigation arm of the commerce ministry, which probes dumping of goods, significant increase in imports and subsidised imports from India's trade partners. Global trade rules -- framed by Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO) -- allow these initiatives to guard domestic industry from these anti-trade practices.

In a notification, the directorate has stated that on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the association about dumping of the product from these countries, "the authority, hereby, initiates an investigation". In the probe, DGTR will determine the existence, degree and effect of alleged dumping on domestic manufacturers.

If it is established that the dumping has impacted the domestic industry, the directorate would recommend imposition of anti-dumping duty. The finance ministry will take the final decision on imposing these duties.

These five regions are key trading partners of India and are members of the WTO. The association has claimed that dumping of the newsprint by companies of these regions have impacted domestic players.

The period of investigation is April to December 2019. It would also look at 2016-19 data. Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of the WTO. The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.

