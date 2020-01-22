Intercell bags 'Top 50 Organizations in Education' Award

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Jan 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Intercell, the world's first of its kind virtual mentor network has been recognized as one of the "Top 50 Organizations in Education" by Global Forum of Education and Learning (GFEL). The award was presented at GFEL event held from December 16th to 18th, 2019 at Le Meridian, Dubai. This award is recognition of Intercell's contribution in the field of education and innovative learning. The virtual mentor network intends to bridge the glaring talent gap and empower youth with knowledge.

The panel received quite a number of incredible nominations and choosing the top 50 awardees was a difficult job for the judging committee. All nominees were adjudged on five parameters, with overall reach and industry impact being the most crucial ones followed by the spirit of innovation, future-readiness and market demand. Intercell scored high on all and emerged as a winner of the prestigious title.

Intercell is a unique platform of industry experts and professionals who Mentor people and give a direction on their career. This Gurugram and New York-based global start-up since its inception have been creating a buzz in the market. They drew attention by highlighting the alarming rate of unemployment in the country and how mentorship can offer an apt solution.

Arunabh Varma, Intercell's founder, feels that India is steering global education and they are honoured to be a part of it. "I am overwhelmed with the International response for Intercell and indeed proud to receive this global recognition", he said. Arunabh, a sales, digital & marketing expert is a seasoned professional with versatile work experience of 15 years in telecom, IT, real estate and automobiles.

Throughout his professional career, he has demonstrated a keen ability to effectively influence internal and external stakeholders across the business with his exemplary communication skills besides effectively managing the budget and respective performance, product sales, and consumer reactions. Now an entrepreneur, he articulates ground-breaking concepts with a futuristic approach, catering to education 4.0.

It is a well-known fact that in order to prepare future graduates for work, universities must align their teaching and processes with technological advancements. Cyber-physical systems will gradually become more integrated into various industries, inevitably affecting the skills requirements for employees.

Intercell makes sure that aligning the teaching and learning methods with the skills successfully prepares students for the fourth industrial revolution. Remote guidance of Mentors for in this scenario is the most essential element for the benefit of Mentees. This award is a well-deserved credit for Intercell's influence in the field of education and bringing seamless learning in contemporary times.

