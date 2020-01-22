Left Menu
HDFC AMC shares end marginally lower

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 18:18 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday closed marginally lower despite the company posting a 45 percent jump in profit after tax for the December quarter. During the day, the stock hit a low of Rs 3,141.40 and a high of Rs 3,261.30 on the BSE. It settled 0.22 percent lower at Rs 3,172.05.

On the NSE, the shares traded between Rs 3,140 and Rs 3,262. Later, it ended at 0.55 percent lower at Rs 3,162. The company on Tuesday reported a 45 percent jump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 352.5 crore for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

It had a posted a PAT of Rs 243.3 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing. The company's total income rose 11 percent to Rs 592 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 532.7 crore in the same period a year ago.

