Canon's imagery, printing services to support activities at Expo 2020 Dubai

A world leader in its industry, Canon was named Expo 2020 Dubai’s Official Printing and Imaging Provider in a tie-up that will see it deploy its expertise in imagery and printing throughout the six-month celebration that opens on 20 October 2020.

Canon will provide managed printing services, professional print displays such as galleries, souvenir printing, and accreditation and onsite registration printing. Image Credit: Twitter(@CanonMEA)

Exceptional imagery and high-speed printing will support a range of onsite activities at The World's Greatest Show, following an agreement between Expo 2020 Dubai (Expo2020Dubai.com) and Canon, the Japanese imaging technology company.

Canon will provide managed printing services, professional print displays such as galleries, souvenir printing, and accreditation and onsite registration printing. Leveraging expertise cultivated over more than 80 years, Canon will provide behind-the-scenes support through its world-class Canon Professional Services (CPS) booths, including offering equipment loans, technical knowledge, and maintenance for media professionals onsite.

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, said: "We are glad to be able to offer high resolution and easily accessible imagery and printing services to support all those involved in Expo 2020 Dubai. Canon now joins our team of cutting-edge companies pushing the boundaries of innovation and helping us deliver an exceptional World Expo."

Yuichi Ishizuka, President, and CEO of Canon Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) said: "We are proud to be named the Official Printing and Imaging Provider for Expo 2020 Dubai. This is the first time that Expo has had one provider for both imaging and printing. It's a special opportunity for us to contribute to the delivery of Expo 2020 and will allow us to showcase our entire input to output portfolio to help people reimagine and push the boundaries of what is possible through imaging."

The largest event ever held in the Arab World and the first World Expo in the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa region, Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome more than 200 participants and an anticipated 25 million visits over the course of 173 days, from 20 October 2020 until 10 April 2021.

(With Inputs from APO)

