Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Gas to invest Rs 9,000 cr on distribution networks over next 10 yrs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 18:47 IST
Adani Gas to invest Rs 9,000 cr on distribution networks over next 10 yrs

Adani Gas Ltd will invest up to Rs 9,000 crore in setting up city gas distribution network over the next 10 years to retail CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in those areas where it won licences in the recent bidding round, its CEO Suresh Manglani said. Adani Gas Ltd (AGL) on its own and in a joint venture with state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has won city gas licence for 38 geographical areas spread over 71 districts in 15 states in recent bid rounds.

"AGL is moving at breakneck speed in order to achieve the commitments made in these bidding rounds and the investment in these projects is pegged at around Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 crore in the coming decade," he said. As part of the government vision to raise the share of natural gas in the energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030 from current 6.2 per cent, the oil regulator PNGRB has in last couple of years conducted two licensing rounds that have expanded the coverage of city gas network to over 400 districts covering 70 per cent of the population of the country.

Entities winning city gas licences have committed to supply piped natural gas to about 5 crore homes and set up 10,000 CNG dispensing stations. "Just to set the context, since Independence only 57 lakh homes have been provided with piped natural gas and only 1,900 CNG stations have so far been set up across India," he said.

He, however, rued the "cumbersome and time consuming" process of obtaining permission for laying pipelines or setting up CNG stations. "While the authorisations for development of city gas distribution (CGD) networks are granted by centre or regulator, the actual work of project execution has to be carried out in the states and union territories," he said. "The process of grant of permissions/right of the user (RoUs) by the various centre and state authorities has remained extremely cumbersome and time-consuming. This would be one of the key bottlenecks in ensuring that the mammoth target sets are achieved."

He said while a push is being made towards a gas-based economy with open access and gas exchange being planned, key issues such as the inclusion of natural gas in the GST regime and ban on polluting fuels remain critical. "Going forward with more clarity emerging on these fronts, the CGD sector is expected to grow exponentially with the simultaneous development of last-mile connectivity of gas as well as infrastructure creation," he said.

At the end of September 2019, Adani Gas had six city gas projects operational with 86 CNG stations and 0.41 million residential customers. It supplied 1.55 million standard cubic meters per day of gas through these. The company plans to scale up the CNG outlets to 1,550 by 2027 and connect 6 million households with piped natural gas, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

I got friends, lovely kids; I've got no complaints: Brad Pitt

Hollywoods heart-throb Brad Pitt, currently basking in the glory of two back-to-back prestigious awards for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is content with his life. I got friends, I got lovely kids, I like my coffee, I like my d...

School building built with India's assistance inaugurated in Nepal

Indian diplomat in Nepal on Wednesday inaugurated a school building constructed with Indias assistance in the countrys western district. The building of Aurobindo Ashram School in Thankot, 10 km west of Kathmandu was inaugurated by Dr Ajay ...

All 3 major parties field politicians' kin in Delhi polls, Cong has highest number

Wives, daughters, daughter-in-law, son and brother, all linked to politicians, are in the fray for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls with the Congress fielding the maximum number of political dynasts. The Congress candidate from Kalkaji, Sh...

Syngene International Q3 profit up 6 pc to Rs 92 cr

Syngene International on Wednesday reported 6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 92 crore for December quarter 2019-20. The company had posted a profit of Rs 87 crore for the year-ago period, Syngene International said in a fili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020