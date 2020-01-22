Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robust systems in place to tackle Wuhan virus: Hong Kong CEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:34 IST
Robust systems in place to tackle Wuhan virus: Hong Kong CEO

Amid a scare about the so-called Wuhan virus, Hong Kong SAR CEO Carrie Lam on Wednesday said robust processes are in place to deal with the situation, including use of holiday camps if quarantine is required. "A couple of hours ago, Hong Kong health authorities have announced we have the first case of a highly suspicious infection from a passenger from Wuhan... My health colleagues are really on guard," she said.

Speaking here at the WEF 2020, she said, "With this rapid flow of people across the border we are vulnerable. But robust processes are in place, including making use of holiday camps if quarantine is needed." On the long-running protests in Hong Kong, she said, "We are very used to protest and demonstrations with police handling around 10,000 a year."

"We have absolutely no problem with peaceful demonstrations against anything under the sun... What we have seen which is totally unfamiliar and unprecedented to us is a high degree of violence, a lack of respect for differences in opinion. "To simplify all these protests as fighting for democracy and continued freedoms may have underestimated the situation," she maintained.

She further said the "one country, two systems" governance model with China -- a key factor in the protests -- is important to the city's stability. "We hold the rule of law dearly in Hong Kong. I cannot agree to demands that will destroy Hong Kong's institutions," Lam added.

She also stressed the importance of a free press and said she has resisted pressure to control how journalists access the protests. "While people focus on what has happened in Hong Kong, what has not happened in the last months is massive bloodshed on Hong Kong streets.... A curfew has not happened. The gagging of the media has not happened," she said.

"If everybody is committed to one country, two systems, all these freedoms and rights are enshrined under basic law," Lam added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

My vision is to make Pakistan a welfare state; peace and stability must for growth: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the world will realise the true strategic economic potential of his country when the relationship with India becomes normal.He said his vision is to make Pakistan a welfare state and asse...

Tata Motors enters premium hatchback segment, rolls out Altroz

Tata Motors on Wednesday entered the premium hatchback segment with the roll out of BS-VI compliant Altroz at a starting price of Rs 5.29 lakh ex-showroom India. Besides Altroz, Tata Motors also launched the BS-VI versions of Nexon, Tiago a...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments over public funds for religious schools

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday began hearing arguments in a major religious rights case over whether states can bar public funding of religious institutions in a dispute over a Montana tax credit program beneficial to private reli...

Leverage the features of a Bajaj Finance FD to build your savings

Pune Maharashtra India, Jan 22 ANIBusinessWire India Savings are the product of good financial management and for you to have easy access to them while beating inflation, its best to employ a reliable and rewarding vehicle such as a fixed d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020