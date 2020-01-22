Left Menu
Brazil's Bolsonaro government approval rating on the rise - poll

  Reuters
  Brasilia
  22-01-2020
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:59 IST
The approval rating of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has improved, with the number of Brazilians who view his government as great or good increasing to 34.5% from 29.4% in August, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

While his popularity fell in his first year in office, the CNT/MDA survey found that 31.0% of those polled now see the government as bad or terrible, down from 39.5% in the previous poll. Bolsonaro's personal approval rating rose to 47.8% from 41% in August, the poll showed.

