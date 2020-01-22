Left Menu
Development News Edition

Essel Group sells MSME loan book to Adani Capital

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 20:34 IST
Essel Group sells MSME loan book to Adani Capital

Struggling Essel Group's NBFC arm Essel Finance has sold its Rs 145-crore MSME loan book to Adani Capital. The Essel Finance has a secured loan book of around Rs 145 crore comprising 1,100 customers, employs 40 and present in 10 cities, a statement from Adani Capital said without disclosing other deal details.

Gaurav Gupta, the chief executive of Adani Finserve, the holding company of the Adanis' NBFC vertical said the acquisition complements their existing MSME business and helps them expand to new geographies including Noida and Chennai. Describing the deal as an opportunistic acquisition, he said their near-term goal is to focus on improvising processes, leveraging technology and enhancing productivity.

Launched in April 2017, Adani Capital had a loan book of Rs 1,100 crore of December 2019, with the housing finance arm contributing Rs 150 crore. It serves over 18,000 entrepreneur borrowers and homeowners across both the business. Primarily operating in the Western states Adani Capital is aiming to gradually expand its footprint to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Orissa as part of its target of clocking a loan book of around Rs 3,000 crore by the end of the next fiscal.

Adani Capital is focused on providing loans to small and micro entrepreneurs for income generation and operates through 56 branches across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka. Adani Capital began as an NBFC with a focus on MSME and corporate finance with ticket size ranging from Rs 1-25 lakh.

The MSME finance mainly includes business loans, farm sector finance, commercial vehicle loans and supply chain finance, while in corporate finance, it mainly operates in infrastructure real estate and corporate loans. Later it entered the home finance too with a focus on the weaker section of the society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Saudis ask U.S. to remove Sudan from terrorism list, TV reports

Saudi Arabia has asked the United States to remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, Saudi state TV said on Wednesday, citing Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Qattan. The U.S. government added Sud...

Germany returns Nazi art from Gurlitt trove to French family

Germany on Wednesday returned three art works to a descendant of a Jewish French collector who owned them until his death in 1941 in Nazi-occupied France.Two of the pictures came from a trove of works held by Cornelius Gurlitt, which was di...

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

So far, Song Joong-Kis name created headline mainly due to his divorce with Song Hye-Kyo. Their legal split not only disappointed their global fans and lovers, it also became a topic of discussion and continued for several months. However, ...

This month's Mann ki Baat at 6 pm on Jan 26

The first Mann ki Baat monthly radio show of this year will be aired on Republic Day. This time, Prime Minister Narendra Modis address will take place at 6.00 PM instead of the usual 11.00 AM.The timing has been changed due to the Republic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020