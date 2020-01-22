Left Menu
Development News Edition

DPIIT releases quality control norms for certain steel, cable items

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 20:44 IST
DPIIT releases quality control norms for certain steel, cable items

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has come out with quality control norms for certain steel items and cables, a move which will help in containing import and production of sub-standard products in the country. As per two separate orders, these products shall have to conform to the specified standards and bear the standard mark under a licence from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The notified items cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear BIS mark. The goods included steel tubes, tubulars and other wrought steel fitting; steel tubes for structural purposes and water wells.

The other items include heavy duty electric cables, aerial bunched cables, elastomer insulated cables, welding cables, shot firing cables, and halogen-free flame retardant cables. Both the orders will come into force with effect from August 1 this year.

"The BIS shall be the certifying and enforcing authority for the goods," according to the orders. However, it added that these orders -- Steel Tubes (Quality Control) Order, 2020; and Cables (Quality Control) Order, 2020 -- shall not apply to goods or articles meant for export purposes.

The move assume significance as the government is working to formulate technical regulations, which include safety and quality standards, for over 350 products with a view to cut imports of those non-essential items. The issue was widely discussed during an inter-ministerial meeting in December last year.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Department of Telecommunication, Department of Chemicals, IT and electronics ministry and steel ministry was consulted for imposition of import regulations. The target is to formulate these regulations for about 5,000 products but the current focus is on 371 items which accounts for USD 127 billion worth of imports.

The 371 items include chemicals, steel, consumer electronics, heavy machinery, telecom goods, paper, rubber articles, glass, industrial machinery, metal articles, furniture, pharma, fertiliser, food and textiles. India's imports have increased 9 per cent to USD 507.5 billion in 2018-19 from USD 465.6 billion in 2017-18.

The country's top import commodities include crude oil, gold, electronic goods, pulses, fertilisers, machine tools and pharmaceutical products. High import bill pushes trade deficit which in turn impacts current account deficit. High imports also affect the country's foreign currency exchange rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab can't accept deviation from riparian principle: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday said Punjab cant accept anything which will dilute its claim as the exclusive owner of the river water flowing through the state. This comes on the eve of an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister ...

UPDATE 2-FTSE marks third straight day in the red

Londons FTSE 100 recorded its longest losing streak since early December as a strengthening in sterling triggered by strong manufacturing sentiment data weighed on dollar earners, while travel group TUI slid on more Boeing woes. The main in...

G Kishan Reddy visits Ganderbal as part of public outreach programme

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy visited Ganderbal on Wednesday as part of a public outreach programme and e-inaugurated projects worth Rs 20 crore. He also laid foundation stones of Duderhama Bypass.He assured that developme...

Trump minimises severity of head injuries in Iran attacks

Washington, Jan 22 AP President Donald Trump on Wednesday minimised the severity of head injuries sustained by US troops during an Iranian missile strike on an Iraqi air base as he was pressed on why hed claimed no troops had been injured i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020