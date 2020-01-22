My vision is to make Pakistan a welfare state; peace and stability must for growth: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the world will realise the true strategic economic potential of his country when the relationship with India becomes normal.

He said his vision is to make Pakistan a welfare state and asserted that economic growth is not possible without peace and stability.

In a special address at the WEF 2020, Khan also said Pakistan has decided to partner any other country only for peace and named the partnership with US as the one.

