BSE equity derivatives turnover touches record high of Rs 3,030 cr

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 21:30 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:30 IST
The S&P BSE Sensex futures and options touched a record turnover of Rs 3,030 crore on Wednesday, the BSE said in a release. The previous high of Rs 3,007 crore was recorded on January 3.

The equity derivatives are gaining momentum after the interoperability implementation. "We are happy to have achieved a small but significant milestone. It is the consistent support and active participation from the members, which has led to an increase in turnover on BSE," said Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer at BSE.

* * * * * * Tranway Tech to raise up to 4.2 cr through IPO

* Bengaluru-based IT consulting and emerging technology firm Tranway Technologies on Wednesday said its plan to raise up to Rs 4.2 crore through an initial public offering which will open for subscription on January 27. The IPO, which will include fresh issue of 42.40 lakh shares of the face value of Rs 10 each, will close on January 29, the company said in a statement.

The firm intends to list shares on start-up platform of BSE.

