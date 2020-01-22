Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cipla gets USFDA observations for its Goa facility

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 22:29 IST
Cipla gets USFDA observations for its Goa facility

Drug firm Cipla on Wednesday said it has received observations from the USFDA for its Goa manufacturing facility. It further said that the developments will not have any material impact on the company's US business at this stage.

"The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified the inspection conducted at its Goa manufacturing facility from 16-27 September 2019 as Official Action Indicated (OAI). The company does not believe that this will have any material impact on the US business at this stage," the drug major said in an exchange filing. Cipla further said it has a strong track record of maintaining the highest standard of compliance and will work closely with the agency to comprehensively address the observations received.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

New Guatemalan government won't cancel U.S. asylum deal

Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo on Wednesday said the new government in the Central American nation will continue to receive Honduran and El Salvadoran migrants returned from the United States under an asylum agreement with Washingt...

Anupam Kher hits back at Naseeruddin Shah for his 'sycophant' jibe, calls him 'frustrated'

Anupam Kher on Wednesday hit back at his A Wednesday co-star Naseeruddin Shah over his clown comment, saying the actor is not taken seriously due to his substance use. Shah had taken a shot at Kher, who has been a vocal supporter of the BJP...

Global trade barriers creating opportunities for India: L&T

The current geopolitical scenario and the global trade barriers are creating opportunities for India and the government needs to encash this opportunity, a senior Larsen Toubro official said. Acknowledging that the general slowdown in the ...

UPDATE 1-Huawei CFO Meng arrives in Vancouver court for third day of U.S. extradition hearing

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returned to a Vancouver courtroom on Wednesday where Canadian prosecutors are expected to defend a U.S. extradition request in a third day of hearings on a case that has strained relations with Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020