HashedIn Technologies Receives ISO Certification

  • PR Newswire
  • Bangalore
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 10:00 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 10:00 IST
HashedIn Technologies Pvt. Ltd is proud to announce that it is now an ISO certified company with the following standards,

  • ISO/IEC 27001:2013 - Information Security Management System
  • ISO 9001:2015 - Quality Management System
  • ISO/IEC 27018:2014 - Code of Practice for Protection of Personally Identifiable Information (PII)

This recognition covers both IT administration and Cloud operations. Team HashedIn underwent a rigorous evaluation process which included the following sectors,

  • Quality Management System (QMS) and Information Security Management System (ISMS) documentation development and review,
  • Mock Audit,
  • Internal Audit, and
  • External Audit to identify any nonconformance

According to Himanshu Varshney, CEO HashedIn Technologies, "Being ISO certified is an honor that showcases our quality and dedication that we provide to our customers in helping them achieving their necessary technical goals. We have taken that extra mile of acquiring not just the ISO/IEC 27001 certification but also ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27018:2014 in order to help secure our customers' data and create a roadmap for hassle-free cloud practices."

According to Vikyath, Manager - Business Improvement - Lead Implementor / Auditor at Certvalue, "Congratulations to HashedIn for successfully clearing certification audit for ISO 27001:2013, ISO 27018:2014 & ISO 9001:2015. All the best to the team and we wish to see the company move towards continual improvement and more efficient working. The team has shown immense dedication and hard work throughout the process."

About CertValue

Certvalue (A division of BLIP SNIP Consulting PVT LTD) is a global leader in consulting, training and certification as a one-stop solution for ISO, CE marking, HACCP, GMP, HALAL, ROHS, BIFMA and many more delivering high-quality services with complete focus on customer satisfaction. Our core values include quality, integrity, ethics and customer satisfaction. Our minimal documentation approach adds less value to paperwork and more value to the business of our customers which is the reason behind achieving 100% customer satisfaction and building a healthy business relationship.

About HashedIn Technologies

HashedIn is an IT services and consulting company that builds intelligent SaaS solutions. With nearly a decade of SaaS expertise, HashedIn has built a technological empire of 200+ robust solutions for 150+ clients worldwide, including companies like Honeywell, NetApp, WinZip, Aruba, Curefit, and many more. To learn about Intelligent SaaS Solutions, visit: www.hashedin.com

Media Contact:
Judelyn Belinda Gomes
media@hashedin.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1015155/HashedIn_Logo.jpg


