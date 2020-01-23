Left Menu
Development News Edition

System Professional Launches the INESSENCE Range with Soha Ali Khan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 10:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 10:36 IST
System Professional Launches the INESSENCE Range with Soha Ali Khan

The natural way to recharge your hair with System Professional

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Leading luxury haircare brand - System Professional launched their new INESSENCE range inspired by the energy of nature and the power of science to reactivate the natural energy of hair. The launch event was held at Yogisattva, Mumbai and saw the guests enjoying activities with a specially curated meditation and smoothie making session.

Actress Soha Ali Khan was also seen enjoying the meditation session and other activities held at the launch event. Speaking at the event, Soha said, “I experienced the goodness of the INESSENCE treatment and I’m loving how soft my hair feels. The best part about the range is that it’s free from silicones, sulfates and parabens and yet leaves your hair nourished and rejuvenated!” Nishka Lulla, Shikha Talsania, Adhuna Bhabani and Ahsaas Channa were also seen enjoying the afternoon soiree among others.

Comprising of minimum 91% natural origin ingredients, the System Professional INESSENCE range is formulated without sulfates, parabens or silicones, leaves the hair rejuvenated, moisturized and healthy-looking, while removing environmental impurities and protecting against UV-rays.

The new System Professional INESSENCE range combines the energy of nature and the power of science to recharge the natural energy of hair making you feel #RebornNaturally.

The modular line up inspired by nature is ideal for all types of hair. The INESSENCE range includes the following products:

• System Professional Hair Rejuvenating Shampoo - Price Rs. 1950 for 200ml • System Professional Hair Rejuvenating Cream - Price Rs. 2400 for 200ml

• System Professional Hair Rejuvenating Treatment - Price Rs. 2800 for 200ml • System Professional Hair Rejuvenating Spray - Price Rs. 2300 for 125ml

For additional information, please visit: www.systemprofessional.com or follow @systemprofessional on Instagram.

The entire range of System Professional INESSENCE can be purchased in System Professional partner salons – Jean Claude Biguine, BodyCraft, BBlunt.

About Coty Inc.

Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with approximately $9 billion in pro forma revenue, with a purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of consumers’ beauty. Its strong entrepreneurial heritage has created an iconic portfolio of leading beauty brands. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional salon hair color & styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty operates three divisions - Consumer Beauty, which is focused on mass color cosmetics, mass retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances with brands such as COVERGIRL, Max Factor and Rimmel; Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci and philosophy; and Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professional, OPI and ghd. Coty has over 20,000 colleagues globally and its products are sold in over 150 countries. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

Image 1: Soha Ali Khan at the System Professional INESSENCE Launch Event

Image 2: Soha Ali Khan, Shikha Talsania and Adhuna Bhabani at the System Professional INESSENCE Launch Event

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Three die after crash of Australian aircraft fighting bushfires

Three people have been killed after an air tanker crashed in a fireball on Thursday while fighting bushfires in Australias alpine region, said Shane Fitzsimmons, the Rural Fire Services Commissioner for New South Wales state.The states rura...

NBA roundup: Williamson scores 22 but loses NBA debut

New Orleans Zion Williamson scored 22 points in his NBA debut, but LaMarcus Aldridge topped him with 32 points and 14 rebounds as the visiting San Antonio Spurs defeated the Pelicans 121-117 on Wednesday night. Williamson, the first overall...

Five indicted Pakistanis were working for country's Nuclear program, says US AG

One of five Pakistanis who have been indicted in the United States for allegedly running an international network that purchased US products for Pakistans nuclear weapons program, lives in London. Fifty Two-year-old Ahmed Waheed lives in Il...

Three members of a family murdered in Chandigarh's Manimajra

There members of a family were murdered, while one was injured after being attacked by unidentified assailants in Manimajra, Chandigarh on Thursday morning, police said.Three people have been murdered with the help of a sharp weapon. Among ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020