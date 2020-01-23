Left Menu
Herbalife Nutrition Launches Beta Heart for Better Cardiovascular Health

Beta Heart contains OatWell (oat beta glucan) that helps reduce and maintain blood cholesterol level

Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaBusiness Wire India

Herbalife Nutrition, the global leader in nutrition launches Beta Heart, a new product designed to reduce or maintain cholesterol levels in blood. Beta Heart is a vanilla flavored product, available in 15 grams single serve sachets.

The main ingredient of Beta Heart is OatWell (oat beta glucan), that has proven to reduce or maintain cholesterol levels in blood in more than 55 trials. The product will boost heart health by reducing the risk factors contributing to coronary heart diseases. Beta Heart can be consumed by mixing it with Formula 1 shake or with 250 ml of water.

Unhealthy eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle leads to high cholesterol, which is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart diseases. Scientific evidence suggests that oat beta glucan helps lower the levels of blood cholesterol*. Daily intake of 3 grams of oat beta glucan helps maintain healthy blood cholesterol levels**.

Beta Heart powder contains oat beta glucan as a key ingredient which is a natural form of soluble fiber found mostly in the outer layer of oat grains. One serving provides 3 grams of oat beta glucan. It is a good source of dietary fiber with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners or colors.

AVAILABLE FLAVOUR: Natural Vanilla

NET QUANTITY 15 g X 15 N sachets = 225 g

PRICING MRP – Rs. 1900.00 (Incl. of all taxes)

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition said, “We are proud to launch Beta heart for our Indian consumers. This product is a result of extensive research and is a testimony to our commitment to the quality of products that we offer our consumers with greater access to good nutrition.”

Beta heart will be available exclusively through Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors.

Source (Reference): *Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect

**Whitehead et al. Am J Clin Nutr. 2014;100(6):1413-21

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated and new information is posted.

