Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan says trade with India plunges significantly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 12:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 12:14 IST
Pakistan says trade with India plunges significantly
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan's central bank has said that trade between Islamabad and New Delhi plummeted significantly this fiscal, apparently due to the ongoing tensions with India over the Kashmir issue. The State Bank of Pakistan data in the first half of 2019-20 fiscal starting from July 1 showed that Pakistan's exports to India during the period came in at an insignificant USD 16.8 million as compared to USD 213 million in the first half of 2018-19, Dawn news reported.

But the declining trade across the border had not affected the balance of trade which was still heavily skewed in favor of India, it said. Meanwhile, imports from India also fell to USD 286.6 million as against USD 865 million in the same period. As a result, Pakistan's trade deficit with the eastern neighbor amounted to USD 269.8 million.

India on August 5 revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan which has been trying to internationalize the issue. Pakistan reacted by downgrading diplomatic ties with New Delhi and banning trade with India.

The ties have not recovered from the jolt and trade and commercial activities have suffered. The central bank data showed that imports from China — the country's largest trade partner — fell to USD 4.8 billion during July-December versus USD 5 billion in the same period last year.

However, exports slightly rose to USD 936 million, up from USD 889 million in the first half of the 2019-20. This meant a trade balance with China at a negative USD 864 billion. With the second-largest partner, the United Arab Emirates, there was some improvement as exports to the Gulf country increased to $827m in the period, from USD 638 million. This was driven by a significant decline in imports to USD 3.6 billion, down from USD 5 billion.

Pakistan has succeeded to drastically reduce the current account deficit mainly through the cut in import bill, which is also reflected in the above-mentioned two cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Too good to be true? The best investment that never was

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Leading investors may well have been tempted by a startup prospectus offering a slice of a long-neglected sector that promises vast growth, low risks and healthy returns.The catch Un...

Canadian air tanker fighting Australia bushfires crashes, killing three

A Canadian-owned C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while fighting bushfires in Australias alpine region on Thursday, killing all three of its crew, authorities said. All three victims were American residents, Australian authorities said, ad...

Speaser - Launch of the World's First Social Sports App

The Swedish start-up company Speaser wants to change how people follow and interact with each other around sporting events. So they created the first app that combines a feed of the latest news results from games in all major sports from a...

L&T Technology Services joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to provide smart city solutions to OEMs, system integrators

Bengaluru Karnataka India Jan 23 ANIBusinessWire India LT Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced it has joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program from Qualcomm Technologie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020