Globsyn Business School Successfully Completes its Full Time Placements for 2020

Globsyn Business School (GBS), one of the top 5 B-Schools of Eastern India, successfully completed its Full Time Placements for 2020 within days of flagging off the Season. This year the highest package offered was Rs. 16+ Lacs/Annum with the average package being Rs. 5.97 Lacs/Annum

Several leading corporates have participated in the campus recruitment process till now, including notable brands like ITC Limited, Benetton India, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, Reckitt Benckiser, CavinKare, Bennett Coleman & Company Ltd. (Times Group), Yes Bank, Dabur India, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Airtel, OYO, BYJU’s, Jaro Top Scholars, Lido, RS Software and Step2Strategy amongst others. Over the years, GBS has successfully built relations with more than 360 corporates, who have repeatedly visited its Campus to hire the pupils every year.

Rahul Dasgupta, Director, GBS said, “The various pedagogic changes that we have implemented over the last 2 years have strengthened the trust that our corporate partners continue to place on the brand, ‘Globsyn Business School’, which has helped to bridge the gaps between industry and academia. We keep on engaging with our corporate partners through the year and update our curriculum structure based on their feedback thereby minimizing the supply-demand gap within the industry. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our corporate partners for their continued support over the years, and congratulate the students getting placed this season.”

“GBS today reflects a holistic education ecosystem that brings together educational best practices with the most relevant curriculum structure, real-life corporate exposure through Corporate Connects, Boardroom Simulations and Beyond Education elements that hone the management skills of the students. At GBS, an ongoing personalized mentoring session is in place since the induction of the students into the academic delivery system, which prepares them for the placement season and helps them enhance their employability,” said Dr. Debraj Datta, Associate Dean, GBS.

Divyani Singh, student, GBS, who will soon be joining the corporate world as a young manager, said, “I was never a topper in my class but believed that I can achieve my dreams through dedication and hard work. It is through my dedication and belief in my abilities that I got placed in one of the fastest growing industries. I would like to thank GBS for giving me this opportunity and molding me into the person that I am today. One and a half years ago, I made a life changing decision to join Globsyn Business School – a decision I will never ever regret!”

About Globsyn Business School

Today Globsyn Business School (GBS) has uniquely positioned itself as India's only ‘Corporate B-School’, drawing from the strength and diversity of the fast evolving global corporate world. With an edifice built on Innovation, Research and Technology, Globsyn is well on its path to create a globally networked, corporate savvy, research-driven management education system which moves beyond traditional forms of management knowledge dissemination to a research based delivery framework to create ‘Industry Relevant Managers’ – an agile group of professionals equipped to operate in today's technology-driven business environment. As a result of that over the years, more than 360 organisations have absorbed the students, both during final placement and summer internship. The students of GBS have earned rich accolades for their achievements and a large number of them are star performers within their organisations.

Globsyn Business School's two-year full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) is approved by AICTE. The B-School has received many accolades from the education fraternity from time to time and has been ranked among the Top 5 B-Schools in Eastern India along with IIM-Calcutta, XLRI-Jamshedpur, XIM-Bhubaneswar and IIT-Kharagpur (VGSM) as per Business India’s Best B-Schools Survey 2019.

Globsyn Business School has become the first AICTE approved B-school in India to use Blockchain technology for issuing diplomas – a feat that has yet to be achieved by any other academic institutions in India, and among the very few to have taken this disruptive step globally. In a bid to accentuate the B-School’s propensity towards innovation and dynamism in management education over the last 20 years, GBS in collaboration with Harvard Business School (HBS) is now offering the world renowned HBS learning experience through its platform of digital education, Harvard Business School Online.

GBS believes in learning ‘Beyond Education', where students are exposed to various out of classroom activities involving running virtual organizations, building business ideas, elderly care, specially-abled care, underprivileged education, conducting healthcare camps and other myriad of social activities. GBS spreads the concept of 'Beyond Education' among its stakeholders - students, alumni, academicians, corporates through elements like Globsyn Annual Lecture Series, Globsyn Management Conference, Globsyn Alumni Engage, Serendipity, Embryon and Kalyani Youth Leadership Forum (KYLF).

Globsyn Business School’s ‘Care for Society’ initiative, done by the students of the B-School under the Beyond Education vertical of KYLF, is recognized by AICTE as a ‘Best Practices’ nationally by approved institutions in India, and has been mentioned in AICTE’s Best Practices bulletin.

Image: Students of GBS celebrate the successful closure of Full Time Placements 2020

