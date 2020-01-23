Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus concerns weigh on European stocks ahead of ECB policy decision

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 14:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 13:58 IST
Virus concerns weigh on European stocks ahead of ECB policy decision
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

European shares fell in early trading on Thursday, hit by worries over the spread of a new flu-like virus in China, with investors also bracing for the European Central Bank's first policy decision of the year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.4% at 0806 GMT as the energy subsector slipped 0.8%, tracking a slide in oil prices on concerns that the virus outbreak may dent fuel demand. Auto stocks hit fresh three-month lows after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose high tariffs on imports of cars from the European Union if the bloc doesn't agree to a trade deal.

While the ECB is expected to leave its monetary policy on hold, the bank's president, Christine Lagarde, is set to launch a broad review of the policy that is likely to see her redefine the central bank's main goal and how to achieve it. Among individual stocks, Apple-supplier STMicroelectronics gained 4.6% and was the top performer on the benchmark index, after the chipmaker reported fourth-quarter sales and gross margin above the mid-point of its forecast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Will invite Cong, NCP to join Thackeray on Ayodhya visit: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said their allies Congress and NCP are welcome to join Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray when he visits Ayodhya in March to mark the completion of his 100 days in power. He said offering prayers to Lo...

Putin: "everything will be okay" for U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia

President Vladimir Putin said during a visit to Israel on Thursday that he had given assurances to the mother of Naama Issachar, a U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia, that everything will be okay for her.Israel has called on Russia to rele...

RFI removes Dattu Bhokanal's two years suspension

Rowing Federation of India RFI on Thursday decided to remove the two-year suspension of Dattu Bhokanal. In a letter, Rajlaxmi Singh Deo informed that the suspension was removed as per the advice of RFIs Athletes commission and the rower Bho...

UPDATE 10-Canadian waterbomber plane crashes while fighting Australia bushfires, 3 dead

A Canadian-owned C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while fighting bushfires in Australias alpine region on Thursday, killing all three of its crew, authorities said. The victims were American residents, Australian authorities said, adding t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020