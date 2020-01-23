Left Menu
Development News Edition

DAVOS-Mnuchin goads Greta, Saudis in spotlight and Merkel - what to expect at Davos on Thursday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 14:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 14:26 IST
DAVOS-Mnuchin goads Greta, Saudis in spotlight and Merkel - what to expect at Davos on Thursday
Representative Image

Here's what to watch for at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting on Thursday:

GRETA Greta Thunberg is expected to keep a relatively low profile on Thursday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin took a new dig at the young climate activist.

Thunberg, who Mnuchin said should get an economics degree before making calls about fossil fuel divestment, is due to take part in a climate strike on Friday. MERKEL

Europe's now elder stateswoman Angela Merkel speaks at 1315 GMT, while her favored successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, is speaking to media leaders. SAUDI G20

Several prominent Saudi ministers will be on a panel on strategic priorities for the G20 in 2020 at 1000 GMT. The Saudis, who have the presidency of the group this year, have been in the spotlight at Davos after a UN investigation alleged that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had hacked the phone of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, something the Saudis deny. The LOW-KEY UK

Britain's relatively low key representation continues with British Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid due to speak at CBI/HSBC lunch and Brexit rears its head in a panel on "Renewing Europe's Growth" after Britain leaves the EU with Deutsche Bank CEO, Deutsche Post CEO, European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni and Italian finance minister Roberto Gualtieri at 0915 GMT. VENEZUELA'S GUAIDO

Latin America has been pretty much off the radar so far at Davos but the appearance of Venezuela's Juan Guaido will remind business leaders of the challenges facing some of the region's democracies from 0830 GMT. MICROSOFT

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is interviewed by WEF boss Klaus Schwab at 0930 GMT LAGARDE LANDS

ECB President Christine Lagarde will be attending a dinner at 1900 GMT on Uniting Europe. Lagarde's showpiece speech won't be until Friday. UN ADDRESS

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also be making his main address of the event at 1700 GMT, with calls from Pakistan's Imran Khan for the UN to intervene in the stand-off with India one of many items in his in-box.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai to screen passengers on China flights amid virus outbreak

Dubai will screen passengers arriving on direct flights from China, the emirates airport operator said on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak in China that has killed 17 spreads.Passengers arriving at Dubai International, the worlds third...

China's Huanggang suspends public transport, closes indoor venues over coronavirus

Chinas Huanggang city is suspending its public bus and railway system from the end of Thursday due to the coronavirus outbreak, the citys public television said.Authorities have also mandated that indoor entertainment venues including movie...

We used to quash 7-times bigger India in cricket: Khan on Pak's growth potential

Giving a cricket analogy from the past to bolster his case about his countrys resource richness and growth potential, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said they once used to thrash seven-times bigger India and were seen as a f...

Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTIs top stories from the eastern region at 3 pm. CAL2 AS-SURRENDER 644 militants surrender in Assam Guwahati A total of 644 militants of eight banned insurgent outfits surrendered in Assam on Thursday along with 177 arm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020